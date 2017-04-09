Close Morning Stumper: 4.10.17 WCSH 6:54 AM. EDT April 10, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST (NEWS CENTER) -- On this day back in 1849, the safety pin was patented by Walter Hunt. How much did he sell the rights for?A: $50B: $150C: $200D: $400The answer is D! © 2017 WCSH-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS School Shocker: Teacher Drags Student (WGBA) NEWS CENTER Video Forecast NEWS CENTER Video Forecast Alleged abuse case highlights law loophole The Nottingham Galley shipwreck of 1710 Skowhegan buses vandalized over weekend 4-year-old found dead in pond in St. Albans Three people injured when car hits motorcycle in Orrington A special dog for a little boy UMaine freezes tuition for sixth year More Stories "Thunder" will shine in our hearts, family releases… Apr. 8, 2017, 10:51 p.m. Oakland teen is remembered with community easter egg… Apr. 9, 2017, 6:55 p.m. Two buildings collapse in Portsmouth fire Apr 10, 2017, 6:22 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs