Morning Stumper: 4.10.17

WCSH 6:54 AM. EDT April 10, 2017

(NEWS CENTER) -- On this day back in 1849, the safety pin was patented by Walter Hunt. How much did he sell the rights for?

A: $50

B: $150

C: $200

D: $400

The answer is D!

