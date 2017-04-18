Close Morning Stumper: 4.18.17 Morning Report Stumper 4/18/2017 WCSH 7:42 AM. EDT April 18, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST (NEWS CENTER) -- In 1705, the Russian Ruler Peter the Great placed a tax on what?A: SaltB: WindowsC: BeardsD: ShoesThe answer is C! © 2017 WCSH-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS School Shocker: Teacher Drags Student (WGBA) NEWS CENTER Video Forecast NEWS CENTER Video Forecast Alleged abuse case highlights law loophole The Nottingham Galley shipwreck of 1710 Skowhegan buses vandalized over weekend 4-year-old found dead in pond in St. Albans Three people injured when car hits motorcycle in Orrington A special dog for a little boy UMaine freezes tuition for sixth year More Stories WANTED: Man sought in connection with Bangor murder Apr 17, 2017, 9:10 p.m. Patten mom writes book about son's 2006 Easter Sunday murder Apr 17, 2017, 10:22 p.m. Man allegedly sexually assaulted by priest continues… Apr 17, 2017, 6:46 p.m.
