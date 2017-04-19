WLBZ
Morning Stumper: 4.19.17

Morning Report Stumper 4/19/2017

WCSH 7:57 AM. EDT April 19, 2017

(NEWS CENTER) -- WHAT FAMOUS GANGSTER MOVIE FROM THE 80'S WAS DIRECTED BY BRIAN DE PALMA?

 
A - ONCE UPON A TIME IN AMERICA
B - THE LONG GOOD FRIDAY
C - HARLEM NIGHTS
D - SCARFACE
 
 

