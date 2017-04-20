Close Morning Stumper: 4.21.17 Morning Report Stumper 4/21/2017 WCSH 6:53 AM. EDT April 21, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST (NEWS CENTER) -- What city id Rome replace as the capital of Italy?A: MilanB: FlorenceC: VeniceD:NaplesThe answer is B! © 2017 WCSH-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS School Shocker: Teacher Drags Student (WGBA) NEWS CENTER Video Forecast NEWS CENTER Video Forecast Alleged abuse case highlights law loophole The Nottingham Galley shipwreck of 1710 Skowhegan buses vandalized over weekend 4-year-old found dead in pond in St. Albans Three people injured when car hits motorcycle in Orrington A special dog for a little boy UMaine freezes tuition for sixth year More Stories Fatal crash shuts down part of Rte. 1A in Holden Apr 20, 2017, 6:41 p.m. Maine needs more engineers, so university looks to expand Apr 20, 2017, 8:46 p.m. People prescribed opioids for pain seek changes to… Apr 20, 2017, 9:12 p.m.
