Morning Stumper: 4.24.17

Morning Report Stumper 4/24/2017

WCSH 8:03 AM. EDT April 24, 2017

(NEWS CENTER) -- On this day in 1982, Jane Fonda released her first workout video when she was 45, how old was she when she made her last workout video?

A: 60

B: 65

C: 70

D: 72

 

The answer is D!

