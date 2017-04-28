WLBZ
Morning Stumper: 4/28/17

Morning Report Stumper 4/28/2017

WCSH 7:17 AM. EDT April 28, 2017

(NEWS CENTER) -- The blueberry is the official berry of where?

A: Nova Scotia

B: Maine

C: Oregon

D: Poland

 

The answer is technically, A and B!

