Close Morning Stumper: 4/28/17 Morning Report Stumper 4/28/2017 WCSH 7:17 AM. EDT April 28, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST (NEWS CENTER) -- The blueberry is the official berry of where?A: Nova ScotiaB: MaineC: OregonD: Poland The answer is technically, A and B! © 2017 WCSH-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS School Shocker: Teacher Drags Student (WGBA) NEWS CENTER Video Forecast NEWS CENTER Video Forecast Alleged abuse case highlights law loophole The Nottingham Galley shipwreck of 1710 Skowhegan buses vandalized over weekend 4-year-old found dead in pond in St. Albans Three people injured when car hits motorcycle in Orrington A special dog for a little boy UMaine freezes tuition for sixth year More Stories Man killed in meth lab explosion; four arrested Apr 28, 2017, 7:55 a.m. SURVIVAL: Father and daughter continue to heal years… Apr 27, 2017, 1:54 p.m. How does Maine's top high school compare to others? Apr 26, 2017, 7:00 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs