WLBZ
Close
Weather Alert Winter Weather Advisory
Close

Morning Stumper: 4.4.17

Morning Report Stumper 4/4/2017

WCSH 7:21 AM. EDT April 04, 2017

(NEWS CENTER) -- On this day in 1975, Microsoft was founded. Where was the company originally based?

A: Washington State

B: California

C: New Mexico

D: Arizona

The answer is New Mexico 

© 2017 WCSH-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories