SKOWHEGAN, Maine (NEWS CENTER) --
A mother accused of killing her own newborn son in December of 2015 was sentenced to at least nine years in prison Wednesday, after taking a plea deal to avoid a murder charge.
The baby's remains were found wrapped in multiple blankets and plastic bags underneath an oil tank in Stewart's garage.
Blood's family members read statements and spoke in court today, saying Stewart "has no conscience," that they "will never forgive her," and asked for the maximum sentence. Blood's uncle said, "Consider yourself lucky that you're getting a charge of manslaughter. It sounds like murder to me."
“In light of the evidence that we had and the psychological reports that were on file, we felt this was a fair way to go rather than try the murder charge on depraved indifference," said Alsop.
“It is certainly a much better outcome that I believe she thought might happen. Right from the very beginning, she thought her life was over. Now there’s hope at the end of the tunnel that she can be a very integral part of her daughter’s life," said Ames.
Copyright 2016 WCSH
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs