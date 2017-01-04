Kayla Stewart appears in court in Skowhegan.

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (NEWS CENTER) --

A mother accused of killing her own newborn son in December of 2015 was sentenced to at least nine years in prison Wednesday, after taking a plea deal to avoid a murder charge.

Kayla Stewart entered a guilty plea to manslaughter Wednesday afternoon. She had originally plead not guilty to one count of murder and one count of manslaughter in March of 2016.

Police arrested Stewart in January of 2016 when they say they found the remains of the baby boy in the garage of a Fairfield home she shares with her boyfriend, Nicholas Blood.

Prosecutors say the Medical Examiner's Office said the baby was full term and alive when it was born on December 31, 2015, and "breathed at least one breath," according to John Alsop, assistant attorney general. They alleged Stewart either smothered the baby or left it in a cold garage to die. The baby's remains were found wrapped in multiple blankets and plastic bags underneath an oil tank in Stewart's garage. Blood's family members read statements and spoke in court today, saying Stewart "has no conscience," that they "will never forgive her," and asked for the maximum sentence. Blood's uncle said, "Consider yourself lucky that you're getting a charge of manslaughter. It sounds like murder to me."

Stewart's family and friends described her as a caring mother of her two-year-old daughter Cadence, and her friends said they would trust her to take care of their children.

The defense also said Stewart was adopted, and that her biological mother had a history of mental illness.

Prosecutors said Wednesday that Stewart lied to police officers multiple times about what happened to the baby.

Her defense attorney said she did not think the baby was alive when it was born because Stewart fell while at work when she was pregnant, went to a work-approved urgent care clinic, and underwent an MRI. Her defense attorney said that doctors at the clinic told her she had what appeared to be a four-to-five-month-old baby inside her. It is unclear if doctors told her the baby was already dead.

Stewart's defense attorney, Pamela Ames, argued that Stewart thought the baby was already dead and that she would give birth to a stillborn child. Ames said Stewart checked to see if the child was breathing after it was born, and said Stewart claimed the child was not breathing.

The prosecution said that the medical examiner determined the child had breathed at least one breath.

Stewart cried throughout testimony and while prosecutors read the evidence against her.

"I'm sorry for what happened," Stewart said.

She was sentenced to serve at least nine of 15 years in prison with four years probation. She must submit to random substance testing and mental health evaluation, as well as counseling.

“In light of the evidence that we had and the psychological reports that were on file, we felt this was a fair way to go rather than try the murder charge on depraved indifference," said Alsop. “It is certainly a much better outcome that I believe she thought might happen. Right from the very beginning, she thought her life was over. Now there’s hope at the end of the tunnel that she can be a very integral part of her daughter’s life," said Ames.

Stewart must also pay about $4,900 in restitution for funeral services.

Copyright 2016 WCSH