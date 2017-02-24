Mother charged with manslaughter enters plea

BELFAST, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Miranda Hopkins of Troy is charged with the death of her infant son, Jaxson Hopkins.

Police found the 7-week-old baby with severe injuries to the head and extensive bruising. The child eventually died from his injuries.

Originally, Hopkins said one of her other two children ages 6 and 8 was responsible for Jaxson's death but later she took that back, saying she was too drunk to remember.

On Tuesday, however she said she is still not responsible for the death of her child as she pleaded not guilty in court.

The 32-year-old-woman sat calmly in the court room as the judge read the manslaughter charge against her.

Defense attorneys said Hopkins is doing exceptionally well throughout these proceedings.

However, prosecutors are disappointed with the court's decision to impound a mental health evaluation on the suspect.



“The judge objected because he said it was in violation of her due process,” said prosecutor, Leane Zainea.



“She's spending time with a lot of friends and family and has a lot of support in the community,” said assistant defense attorney, Laura McDonald.



Hopkins' next court appearance will take place on April 24th for a dispositional conference at 8:30 am. She faces 25 years to life if found guilty.

Copyright 2017 WLBZ