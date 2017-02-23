Mother, friend of man killed in Acton homicide speak out

(Photo: Weylands)

ACTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — An Acton woman will answer to murder charges Friday in connection with the death of her ex-husband Scott Weyland.

Police say she attacked Weyland in front of his mother's home Wednesday afternoon. Gay Weyland, Scott's mother told NEWS CENTER that she saw Kandee Weyland stab her son in front of the couple's two children.

She said it was in retaliation for a judge awarding full custody of the children to her son.

Friends say the couple had problems for years.

Last April Kandee filed a protection from abuse order against Scott. He, in turn, filed one against her three days later. The couple's divorce became final last Friday.

Weyland will be arraigned Friday in York County Superior Court.

