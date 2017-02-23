WLBZ
Close
Weather Alert 4 weather alerts
Close

Mother, friend of man killed in Acton homicide speak out

Mother of Acton homicide victim speaks out

Vivien Leigh, WCSH 8:34 PM. EST February 23, 2017

ACTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — An Acton woman will answer to murder charges Friday in connection with the death of her ex-husband Scott Weyland.

Police say she attacked Weyland in front of his mother's home Wednesday afternoon. Gay Weyland, Scott's mother told NEWS CENTER that she saw Kandee Weyland stab her son in front of the couple's two children.

She said it was in retaliation for a judge awarding full custody of the children to her son.

Friends say the couple had problems for years.

Last April Kandee filed a protection from abuse order against Scott. He, in turn, filed one against her three days later. The couple's divorce became final last Friday.

Weyland will be arraigned Friday in York County Superior Court.

Copyright 2017 WCSH


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories