CROUSEVILLE (NEWS CENTER Maine) – The baby moose that people in Aroostook County helped rescue Monday had to be put down by Game Wardens.

This after nine people trudged through more than three feet of snow just to save her. The calf was trapped in the middle of a field along Washburn Road in Crouseville.

“I thought I’d be able to save them but I didn’t,” Tiffany Landry said. ”But they all tried I guess and I put my real warm jacket on her and tried to keep her warm.”

Landry was one of the people who jumped in to help dig a trench wide enough to pull the moose out on a sled.

”I looked up and nine people are there shoveling,” Scott Olson said.

Olson who lived across the street from the field was one of the first on the scene. He and Landry said the young calf was not moving and noticeably struggling to breath.

Game Wardens called to the scene brought the moose to the backyard of a nearby home so that it could be away from people and possibly regain some strength.

It became clear just hours later that it was not going to make it.

”I pretty well knew that it probably wasn’t going to survive,” Game Warden Alan Dudley said.

Dudley was the one to make the tough call. He said he and a biologist determined Edwina had a severe case of lung worm.



”It’s actually fairly common especially for the young ones they seem to succumb to the different diseases,” he said.

For the rescuers, hearing she did not make it was not easy.





“Mother nature’s cruel. It’s simple,” Olson said. “But if you can do something then you’re just gonna. It’s human instinct.”

Still, Olson and Landry both said they would do it all again in a heartbeat.

”I like animals better than humans some days,” Landry said.

”We just thought we could do our best but unfortunately she was just too exhausted,” Olson said. “If it happened tomorrow we would do the same thing.”

The moose had a history in the town. Locals watched the calf grow up and then noticed she was no longer with her mother. While she was often causing concerns in the area, the community grew to love her. They even named her.

“We called her Edwina,” Olson said.

