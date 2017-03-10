Mr. and Miss Maine Basketball winners are....

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The king and queen of Maine high school hoops are Emily Esposito of Gorham High School and Matt McDevitt of Greely High School

Esposito is the all-time leading scorer at Gorham, scoring 1,446 over four years. She helped lead her team to back to back state championship and 42 consecutive wins.

Matt McDevitt helped his team to a perfect 22-0 this season and a state championship. He scored his 1,000-career point milestone with his 23 points in the state championship game,

McDonald's All-Star game starts at 9:15 pm at Husson University's Newman Gymnasium in Bangor. Click here for a full schedule.

Copyright 2017 WLBZ