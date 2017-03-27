MS Awareness: Dedham woman finds new life after diagnosis

DEDHAM, Maine (NEWS CENTER) – Kristi Fowler was first diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis 8 years ago at the age of 33.

It is a disease that impacts thousands of Mainers. Its prevalence here is among the highest in the nation.

Juggling raising three children and running a daycare in her home, the diagnosis was a strong dose of reality.

"I hid a lot of the symptoms,” Fowler said. "I didn't want to scare my parents, I didn't want to scare my then husband. I didn't want to scare my children."



Her first symptoms: vision loss, numbness in her arms and legs and extreme fatigue.

At the time, she said she did not know what the symptoms meant. MS was something she knew nothing about.

"Unfortunately we don't have an actual reason for why it comes about,” Dr. Debbie Tan said.

Tan is pysiatrist at the Comprehensive MS Care Center at Eastern Maine Medical Center.

Fowler served on the board alongside other patients responsible for the center’s creation.

Tan said they still do not know what causes MS to come about.

"What we do know is that there's an inflammatory process that attacks the brain, attacks the spinal cord, the nerves of the body. Most commonly the optic nerve,” she said.

There are several types of the disease. Tan said her primary goal is to find the best treatment option on a case by case bases—often a combination of steroids and physical therapy.

Fowler has the most common form, relapsing-remitting. She currently manages her symptoms with injections.

"I had to pay 900 dollars for this right here,” she said as she unpacked the latest delivery of Sopaxone.

Now she is fighting another battle: the copays for the medication to avoid a relapse.

While she still experiences extreme fatigue and numbness in her leg, a relapse would stop her in her tracks.

"The worst case scenario is a wheelchair,” Fowler said.

She would be the first to tell you that the disease nearly consumed her life, but she said her kids got her through it.



"My kids have been the best things ever for me,” she said

Now, she spends time volunteering when she can, crafting in her cluttered craft room and making props for her daughter’s school plays.

She refuses to let the disease get her down. Instead, she said it has made her look at life differently.

"I have MS but MS does not have me,” Fowler said.



As efforts continue to uncover the mysteries surrounding MS, there are several fundraising events happening across the state this year.

These are the upcoming Walk MS locations and dates:

CAMDEN: Apr. 8

KENNEBUNKPORT: Apr. 8

PORTLAND: Apr. 22

LEWISTON: Apr. 29

BREWER: Apr. 29

CARIBOU: May 20

More information is available on the National MS Society website.

