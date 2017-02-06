MSAD 31

HOWLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Enfield Station School, Hichborn Middle School, and Penobscot Valley High School are closed and the lights are off at the Superintendents office. On the top of the Enfield Station School website is the following announcement:

'NO SCHOOL FOR SAD #31 TODAY. This is due to a safety concern and all are asked to stay away from the buildings.'

NEWS CENTER made several phone calls to the superintendents office, and the principals office of the schools and left messages in voicemail to find out more information. None of our phone calls have been returned as of the posting of this story.

We did contact Maine State Police in Bangor. A dispatcher told us that the school district contacted state police this morning but state police determined there was nothing criminal to investigate and that any decision to close the schools was not initiated by state police.

We'll update this story when we get additional information.

