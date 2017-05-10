WLBZ
Close

Health officials meet to investigate mysterious cancer cluster in NH

NEWS CENTER , WCSH 6:56 AM. EDT May 11, 2017

CONCORD, New Hampshire (NEWS CENTER)  — Health officials in New Hampshire are meeting Thursday to talk about an investigation into a cancer cluster in the Seacoast Region.

RELATED ARTICLE: New Hampshire to monitor cluster of rare cancer in kids

The state's department of health and human services has been investigating a higher than usual number of childhood cancers there. 

They will talk about whether there have been any kind of exposures that may have contributed to the cluster. 

 

 

© 2017 WCSH-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories