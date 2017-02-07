Mysterious school closures revealed

HOWLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Students in the Howland-area School Administrative District 31 were back in class on Tuesday-- after a "security threat" on Monday.

NEWS CENTER has learned what prompted that scare -- and why parents are questioning the school's emergency protocol.

It was a surprising way to start the morning.



“It's kind of scary because not much happens up here,” said Sylvia Thibeault.

She was notified on Monday that all schools were cancelled for students in SAD-31. As a parent-she thought the worst.



“We were just kind of surprised because all it said was security issues,” she said. “And I mean the only security that they have at the school is a button that you push to get into the school, we were kind of like you know wandering what was going on.”



Hours passed and still -- no update.



“And then it started coming out on Facebook and people started saying to stay away from the building and stuff and it was kind of like okay… because we live right here… so if it was like a bomb threat, we had no idea,” said Thibeault.



Police confirmed that nothing criminal happened at the schools, but Thibeault still had no idea what happened.



“Up until 6 o'clock last night, we still didn't know if we were going to have school today or not and even the teachers didn't know,” she said.



Finally the school released a statement -- saying a Facebook post by a parent of a student triggered the scare.



“All I want to say is that they were disturbing messages that made references to people within SAD 31,” said Michael Wright superintendent of schools.

He stands by his decision to withhold information from parents for the sake of their kids' safety.



“I think you always have to look at the information available and weigh it and after much thought, decide on a course of action and always air on the side of caution and I think that's what we did,” he said.



And Thibeault agrees.



“They did everything right. I mean they posted on social media and they called the radios and the news channels and they did post on the school website,” said Thibeault.



And she says this is a good lesson for those who MISUSE social media.



“Computers are a great thing but some of the things that go on are really kind of scary,” she said.

The man who wrote that Facebook post is the father of one of the students in the district.

His post has been taken down -- and he has been issued a restraining order until the end of the school year.



