NEWS CENTER Drug Take Back (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

NEWS CENTER -- To help the drug epidemic here in Maine, today is National Drug Take Back Day.

Today's event runs from 10 AM to 2 PM.

Turn in your unused, unwanted or expired medications for safe disposal. This includes prescription, over-the-counter or veterinary pills, drops and ointments.

The organizers also ask that remove any personal identifying info from the label.

Things NOT to give:

- Thermometers

- Batteries

- Durable medical equipment

- Intravenous solutions

- Injectables

- Syringes

- Any other illicit substance

To find out where you can go to drop off your drugs click on the link below:

