Natural Resources Council criticizes Maine's new solar rules

Public Utilities Commission (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine's largest environmental organization says it will "pursue every opportunity" to walk back new solar energy rules recently adopted by the state Public Utilities Commission.



The Portland Press Herald reports the PUC in January approved changes to its "net metering" policies that provide homeowners with credits for their electricity bills for any excess solar energy produced.



Under the new regulations, homeowners who install solar systems in 2018 or later will see their credits gradually reduced over time. Residents who already have solar panels will continue to be credited at the full retail rate for the power they produce over a 15-year period.



The Natural Resources Council of Maine criticized the move, calling the rules "some of the most extreme anti-solar elements in the nation."

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.