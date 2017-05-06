Navy SEAL's death brings back memories of Mainers killed in Black Hawk Down attack

The death of Kyle Milliken is the first US casualty in Somalia since 1993 when a Blackhawk helicopter was shot down. The incident and the ensuing bloody battle for Mogadishu left 18 American servicemen dead. Two of those killed in the line of duty were also from Maine.

Staff Sgt. Thomas Field was from Lisbon and a graduate of Lisbon High School and joined the army shortly after graduating. He was quickly assigned as a helicopter crew chief to the Night Stalkers. When he died in Mogadishu, Field was defending other wounded crew members.

Also killed in the battle was Master Gary Gordon of Lincoln. He graduated from Mattanawcook Academy in 1978. Gordon was a sniper team leader and fought his way to the downed Blackhawk helicopter in an attempt to save other crew members after they came under heavy gunfire. Gordon eventually ran low on ammunition and was killed by Somali gunfire.

Last year, the Gary Gordon Vet Center opened in his honor in Lincoln. It provides veterans an alternative to care through the Department of Veterans affairs.

