Negotiations to begin with two groups to bring ECHL team to Portland

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — The Board of Directors of the Cross Insurance Arena will begin negotiations with two groups that want to bring an ECHL team to Portland.

One of the groups is Spectra, the Philadelphia-based company that currently manages the Cross Insurance Arena. The other is National Sports Services, out of Cleveland, Tennessee. The company provides franchise sales and acquisitions, franchise consulting and facility management.

Two other groups also submitted proposals: Federal Hockey League, based in Dewitt, New York, and Maine Sports and Entertainment, based in Florida.

The board decided to move forward and open negotiations with its top two selections.

What is unclear is whether either of the groups is proposing to bring an existing ECHL team from another state or if it would be a new expansion team. Board members expect negotiations to last 6-8 weeks. They hope to have a deal signed before the ECHL annual meetings in June.

This is the first winter in 23 years that the AHL Portland Pirates have not played at the Portland arena. The team relocated to Springfield, Massachusetts, last year.

Board members said it’s extremely important to have an anchor tenant in the arena during the winter months when there a not a lot of other entertainment options.

