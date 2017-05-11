New grads making a dent in Maine's dental care shortage

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- If you're searching for a dental care provider, your about to have a few more options for care.

Four years after its opening, UNE’s College of Dental medicine is sending its first graduating class out into the workforce. The school says 23 percent of students in the class are staying in the state.

Additionally, about half of the 24 Mainers who are a graduating plan to stay here. UNE says 11 have already declared their intent to remain in their home state.

Adam Litalien is from Lincoln, and that's where he will be practicing. His commitment to spending some time at home earned him a scholarship from Delta Dental.

"I think it's an advantage for me being from that area, and already kind of know what I am getting myself into," says Litalien. "I'm excited and looking forward to starting there."

Dustin Nadeau is a Mainer whose parents are from Madawaska. He's seen the need in this state, and plans to help fill it by practicing in Newport.

"I think it's really important for us as a younger generation to really keep the state going," says Nadeau. "To stay here, and try to serve our people."

UNE's first class from the College of Dental Medicine graduates on May 20.

