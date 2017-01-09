New Hampshire lawmaker proposes ban on Russian vodka in response to election hacking

Alexander Ryumin / Contributor / Via Getty Images (Photo: Alexander Ryumin / Contributor / Via Getty Images)

(NBC Boston) -- A New Hampshire lawmaker is proposing a ban on Russian vodka in response to reports of election hacking.

Democratic Sen. Jeff Woodburn said he is sponsoring a bill seeking to form a bipartisan commission that would explore whether to block Russian-made liquor from being sold in the state.

“Free and fair elections are the cornerstone of our democracy, both here in the Granite State and our great country as a whole," Woodburn said. "The uncontested conclusion by the US intelligence community of Russian interference in our elections requires a response at the local, state, and federal levels."

U.S. intelligence officials allege that Russia directed a series of hacks in order to help Republican President-elect Donald Trump win the White House. The hacking targeted the Democratic National Committee and a top aide to Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

Trump has expressed skepticism about Russia's role and declined to say whether he agrees that the meddling was done on his behalf.

“Given this confirmed interference in our elections, New Hampshire shouldn’t just continue a ‘business as usual’ relationship with Russia," Woodburn said. "As filed, this legislation allows us to look at how our state can best respond to this unprecedented attack on our democracy and how any response will affect our state.”

Woodburn said he wants the commission to look at whether to suspend or stop Russian-made liquor purchases by the New Hampshire Liquor Commission and whether the New Hampshire Retirement System should divest Russian-based assets.

