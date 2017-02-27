New hope for migraine sufferers

(NEWS CENTER) -- New hope for the estimated 35 million Americans who suffer from migraines. These debilitating headaches affect three times as many women as men, but there's an exciting new drug that has showing it can prevent migraines, before they even start.

It's a new class of drugs designed specifically to target migraines with regular injections to block the chemicals in the body that spike during an episode.

