Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Every year thousands of Mainers struggle to heat their homes. NEWS CENTER's Project Heat raises money to support the Keep ME Warm fund.

Keep ME Warm provides emergency heating assistance through the United Ways and Community Action Agencies throughout Maine. That aims to bridge the gap for families who no longer qualify for federal funds. United Ways disperses the money collected through Project Heat to Mainers all over the state. Some of the money raised will also go to towns and churches that have their own heating assistance programs.

NEWS CENTER is holding its annual Project Heat Telethon to raise money for the for the Keep ME Warm fund. The team at NEWS CENTER will be answering your calls and taking your donations.

You can also donate online or send a check to:

United Way of Greater Portland

Keep ME Warm c/o United Way of Greater Portland

P.O. Box 15200 Portland, ME 04112

