NH man struck, killed by tractor-trailer on I-95

PITTSFIELD, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A Gorham, New Hampshire man died Sunday night after being struck by a tractor-trailer on I-95, according to Maine State Police.

At around 5:45 p.m., police say 27-year-old Dustin Smithurst's car skidded into the median and struck some trees off the northbound lane.

A wrecker stopped to help Smithurst, who was standing alongside the passing lane. He was then struck by a Hannaford tractor-trailer, according to officials.

Smithurst was taken to a hospital in Pittsfield then later transported to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor where he died.

The driver of the tractor-trailer has been identified as 54-year-old Adrien Doyon of Saco.

No charges have been filed against Doyon.

The District Attorney will review the crash report upon completion.

