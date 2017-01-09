NH man struck, killed by tractor-trailer on I-95

PITTSFIELD, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A Gorham, New Hampshire man died Sunday night after being struck by a tractor-trailer on I-95, according to Maine State Police.
At around 5:45 p.m., police say 27-year-old Dustin Smithurst's car skidded into the median and struck some trees off the northbound lane.
A wrecker stopped to help Smithurst, who was standing alongside the passing lane. He was then struck by a Hannaford tractor-trailer, according to officials.
Smithurst was taken to a hospital in Pittsfield then later transported to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor where he died.
The driver of the tractor-trailer has been identified as 54-year-old Adrien Doyon of Saco.
No charges have been filed against Doyon.
The District Attorney will review the crash report upon completion.
