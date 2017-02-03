N.H. toddler who disappeared from crib found alive

Zoey Rose Guerrero Pena disappeared from her crib in Manchester, N.H. after being put to bed for the night (Photo courtesy Manchester N.H. Police) (Photo: Custom)

MANCHESTER, N.H. (NEWS CENTER) -- A night of panic yields to relief with the discovery of a missing toddler.

A check into the bedroom of two-year-old Zoey Rose Guerrero Pena found an empty crib at 3:30 a.m. on Friday at a home at 75 West Mitchell St. in Manchester, N.H.

Police said the adults in the home told them that they had last seen Zoey when she was put to bed at 9:30 p.m. on Thursday. Information gathered at the scene led police to conclude that Zoey had wandered away.

Police spent the next several hours searching the home and surrounding area. By late in the morning, police said Zoey was found "alive and well." As a precaution, she was sent to a hospital to be checked out.

