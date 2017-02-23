Nisbet appears in court asking for new trial

Gregory Nisbet appears at his hearing for a new trial.

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) –

The Portland landlord convicted of a misdemeanor charge after six of his tenants died in a fire has appeared in court, asking for a new trial.

Gregory Nisbet is facing three months in jail for a code violation.

Last fall, a judge decided that violation prevented the victims of the 2014 fire in Nisbet’s Noyes Street building from having a good way to escape the burning structure.

But last December, Nisbet's attorneys said they had found new evidence that may have changed his trial's outcome.

That’s when a 2013 state memorandum on the size of windows in buildings came to their attention. The memorandum outlines how many square feet a window is legally required to be for someone to escape through it.

“Essentially, it is a relaxation of the current life safety code requirements that windows be 5.7 square feet. and it relaxes that size to five square feet,” said Matthew Nichols, one of Nisbet’s defense attorneys.

Almost the entire hearing Thursday, focused on that memo on windows in buildings constructed before 1976.

Nisbet's building on Noyes Street was built before 1976 and window size was an issue discussed during the trial.

A state prosecutor testified he had tried to tell the defense about the memo before the trial ended but a serious conversation on the document never happened.

Family members of the fire victims were also in the courtroom.

They say continuing to watch the proceedings can be upsetting but understand they are a necessary component of the case.

“I understand they have to get through certain sections to argue their case or defend their case so I understand that process but the mom and wife side of me is screaming,” said Ashley Summers, whose husband died in the fire.

Attorneys from both sides of the case are asking the court for transcripts of witness testimony from the trial to reference before proceeding with the hearing.

They will likely get those documents in the next two to three weeks.

Copyright 2017 WCSH