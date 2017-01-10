'No one is immune' from drug epidemic: Sen. Volk on son's drug arrest

Courtesy: Cumberland County Sheriff's Department

SCARBOROUGH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Senator Amy Volk has released a statement following her son's drug arrest.

According to the Portland Press Herald, 25-year-old Dylan Volk is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and driving under the influence.

He was taken into custody early Sunday off Old Blue Point Road after someone called saying a car had gone off the road.

When officers arrived, they found Volk in the driver's seat with the car running, according to the paper.

“So many families have been impacted by the drug epidemic in our communities, and no one is immune," Senator Volk said through her spokesperson. "Unfortunately, the ongoing drug crisis has touched nearly everyone’s life in one way or another. We love our son deeply and respect that he is taking responsibility and seeking treatment. We ask that you please respect the privacy of our family during this extremely difficult time."

