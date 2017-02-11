No parking ban: Portland waits for more snow

A young child helps her parents brush off their car in Portland.

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) --

People across the state are already preparing for the big storm.



From grocery shopping to moving cars off the street, Mainers have been out and about despite the snow we've gotten.

Flakes continued to fall and blow around in Portland on Saturday.



Portland’s Jetport received five and-a-half inches of snow.



The City of Portland decided not to ban street parking on Saturday night.



Roads around town for folks heading out tonight are still a bit messy.



However, Portland’s public works departs says it needs to give their plow crews a break so they can rest up for tomorrow night.

“We started preparing for this a couple of days early so we have all of our mechanic crews working on equipment to make sure it's ready to go,” said Steve Earley, Portland’s Public Works director.

“We have crews that are trying to get some rest so they're ready to go. Then we just kind of go with what the storm does.”

Portland residents say they’re ready for the weather and some are excited.

“Honestly I've been waiting for this to happen,” said Jon Zimmer. “Last winter was kind of a lame winter.”

We will be in STORM CENTER mode with complete statewide coverage beginning Sunday night.

Stay tuned online and on our mobile apps as well!

Copyright 2017 WCSH