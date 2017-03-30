No plea deal in Presque Isle murder case

HOULTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- An expected plea deal did not happen in a murder case out of Presque Isle on Thursday.

Robert Craig was expected to enter a guilty plea on Thursday to the charge of manslaughter instead of murder.

The 81 year old is accused of strangling his 86-year-old neighbor, Leo Corriveau in July of 2016.

The two were neighbors for four years in a mobile home community in Florida.

Craig was visiting Corriveau at his home in Maine at the time of the incident. Corriveau's body was found in his backyard.

The assistant attorney general said he was surprised that Craig did not make the plea.

“We are going to trial and all I can really say is that I thought we had an agreement reached which is not going to happen. He has the right to a trial and he has decided to opt to exercise that right... so we'll have a trial,” said Bud Ellis.

Jury selection is expected to take place on July 10th at the Superior court in Houlton. The trial will be held in Caribou.

