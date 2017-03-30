Nonprofit holds 12-hour radiothon to support veterans

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — An organization that offers services for veterans held its second annual radiothon Thursday.

Easternseals Maine's event began at 6 a.m. and lasted 12 hours, featuring celebrity interviews and stories from local veterans each hour. WGAN-AM hosted with help from WPOR-FM.

Listeners were able to make donations by calling in or sending a check.

Organizers noted that, while listeners' participation was important, the success of the event depended on support from its sponsors.

The nonprofit provides services to many people with disabilities or special needs and adults in need of mental health assistance, including veterans, who were the spotlight for the occasion.

In collaboration with Veterans Count Maine – a charity that directs 90 percent of its money raised to services and just 10 percent toward administrative costs – Easternseals Maine planned to keep 100 percent of the day's donations in Maine to help Maine's military families.

The group hoped to raise $100,000. Last year, they raised $25,000 in just four hours.

Easterseals New Hampshire raised more than $125,000 in March 2016.

