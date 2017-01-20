Northern Maine community comes together for Narraguagus senior

A northern Maine community is coming together to help an 18-year-old during his battle with bone cancer.

HARRINGTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- When two basketball teams step on the basketball court, they are opponents for 32 minutes. But in northern Maine, teams are rallying for one senior at Narraguagus High School.

Chad Perry is an active 18-year-old, playing basketball and baseball, riding his four-wheeler and working on his truck with his father. But his life changed in the middle of November. During an open gym session, Chad noticed his leg swelling up, so he iced it and took some Advil. But then, a bulge appeared.

"Deep down, I knew there was something else going on," said Kathy Perry, Chad's mother.

After doctors visits, MRIs, and a trip to Boston, Chad and his family received the news they never wanted to hear: Osteosarcoma, or bone cancer.

"I don't think there's any way to prepare yourself to hear that your child has cancer. It's just nothing any parent wants to hear. I think it's a parent's worst nightmare," said Kathy.

Chad is in the beginning stages of chemotherapy and will be going for treatments every two weeks for 40 weeks. That means he cannot play sports his senior year.

"It's tough. It's very tough. But I have to keep my positive attitude to keep these guys positive while they're on the floor, keep their heads straight and play a decent game," said Chad.

The small community has come together to support the Perry's. The boys' basketball team is selling tee-shirts, #CHADSTRONG bracelets, and are even raffling off lottery tickets.

"It's overwhelming what the community has really done. I would have never thought that it had gone this big," said Chad.

But it goes further than the immediate Narraguagus community. Opposing basketball teams are also raising money to help the Perry family during this difficult time. The Jonesport-Beals team raised $2,500, Shead handed over a $1,700 check, and other schools showed support by raising money.

"It's overwhelming. It's humbling. There is just not enough words to explain it. Just thank you. Just thank you to everyone," said Kathy.

If you would like to donate money to Chad Perry during this difficult time, there is a GoFundMe page. Anyone interested can also reach out to Narraguagus High School.

