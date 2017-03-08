Not even gunshot wound drives away burglary suspect

Police lights (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

RICHMOND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Even after being shot, the man accused of breaking into a Richmond apartment refused to leave the scene of the crime.

Richmond Police Chief Scott MacMaster said the woman who lives in the apartment at 128 Post Rd. called to report an intruder in her home at about 5:45 a.m. on Wednesday. Meanwhile, her boyfriend armed himself with a handgun to confronted the intruder, whom police later identified as 42-year-old Shad Hembree of Richmond.

Police said Hembree fled to the front door and used his flashlight to smash the windows. When he turned back into the apartment, his pursuer shot him in the chest. But Hembree still did not leave the property.

Police said Hembree first descended a staircase and smashed a car that was parked outside before finally seating himself on the porch until police arrived.

Hembree was sent to MaineGeneral Health in Augusta. Police said his injuries were determined to be non life threatening, and once he is released from the hospital he will be transferred to jail on a charge of burglary.

Chief MacMaster said Hembree was the subject of a status check by officers two weeks ago because of concerns for his mental health, and his condition is believed to have also contributed to the latest incident.

Hembree lives next door to apartment where he was found, but police said his neighbors had no prior contact with him.

