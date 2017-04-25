2nd grader is national wrestling champ

(NEWS CENTER)-- 2nd grader Kylan Berry had a pretty cool weekend! The 8 year old from Hollis went to the Ohio Tournament of Champions which is a prestigious national wrestling tournament. Kylan, who goes to Edna Libby School, not only competed, he won and is the 2017 National 40 pound Champ. It is believed that Kylan is only the 2nd youth in state history to win a national title at this event.

© 2017 WCSH-TV