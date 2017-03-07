A Day In the Life: Sanford Fire Department

(NEWS CENTER)-- One of the regular segments on NEWS CENTER Now at 5pm will be "A day in the life of...." In this edition, we spent some time with the Sanford Fire Department. The department spends a lot of time fighting fires, heading out on rescue calls, and battling the growing opioid addiction problem that plagues the nation and Maine specifically.

There were 123 deaths last year in Maine from heroin overdoses alone. As part of our day with the Sanford FD, we watched first hand as they brought someone who had overdosed back to life. If you have any questions or comments about this story or ideas for other things you'd like to see, please send them along via facebook, or twitter, or e-mail, and use the hashtag #askNOW

