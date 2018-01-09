A guy alleged the Kardashians used a lobster to assault him at Lobster Fest

Photoshopped image using Getty Images

ROCKLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- A dismissed restraining order from six years ago has resurfaced on the internet, and you might want to hold onto your hats for this one.

We were first tipped off to a tweet from a reporter with BuzzFeed who uncovered the restraining order filed in Maine against the Kardashians. She tweeted out a screenshot on Monday.

This is an actual lawsuit someone filed against Kim Kardashian; it sounds likely that we have discovered Dril’s real name pic.twitter.com/i9C7hYiV2k — Katie Notopoulos (@katienotopoulos) January 8, 2018

Sure enough, we found the court documents to back it up.

A man who went by Jonathan Kimberly filed the restraining order June 2012, alleging Kim and Khloe, along with their mother Kris Jenner, assaulted him at the Maine Lobster Festival the previous summer. Kim's ex-husband, Kris Humphries, is also named in the document.

"Kimberly" said Kim first assaulted him with a lobster that pinched his nose, then assaulted him with a frying pan filled with sea scallops and lemon butter. Then, he said, Kris Jenner told Khloe to also hit him with the pan, with the entire debacle filmed for their show Keeping Up With the Kardashians. "Kimberly" said he filed the restraining order to prevent it from airing.

Citing other court filings across the country from the same man with fake names and addresses, the judge dismissed the filing as frivolous and insinuated he was mentally unstable.

For example, in West Virginia, "Kimberly" claimed Kim and Kris Jenner attacked him and forced him to watch sex acts at a Days Inn. Charlie Sheen "makes a guest appearance in these pleadings, but is not named as a defendant."

We reached out to the Kardashian camp for a comment and asked if they were even in Maine in August of 2011, but have not yet heard back.

As for how Katie Notopolous with BuzzFeed came across the document? She told us she was looking for the latest filings on a different lawsuit involving the Kardashians and came across this one.

What a find.

