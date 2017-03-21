Are animal cruelty charges properly enforced?

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Nicole Bizier is under investigation for allegedly running an illegal pet store; neglecting animals; and causing them harm. Her story has sparked a lot of questions from our viewers.
Sandra Cook says, "There should be an animal abuse registry. People who treat animals wrong should never be able to be around any."
Marcie Flores writes, "This state needs to start being the voice of these innocent, helpless animals that rely on us for love, safety, and compassion. The penalty needs to be enough for people to stop doing this or it's always going to happen."
When someone is charged with animal cruelty it can be a civil violation, which carries a maximum fine of $2,500.
