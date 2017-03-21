Are animal cruelty charges properly enforced?

Maine's animal cruelty laws

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Nicole Bizier is under investigation for allegedly running an illegal pet store; neglecting animals; and causing them harm. Her story has sparked a lot of questions from our viewers.

Sandra Cook says, "There should be an animal abuse registry. People who treat animals wrong should never be able to be around any."

Marcie Flores writes, "This state needs to start being the voice of these innocent, helpless animals that rely on us for love, safety, and compassion. The penalty needs to be enough for people to stop doing this or it's always going to happen."

When someone is charged with animal cruelty it can be a civil violation, which carries a maximum fine of $2,500.

In some cases, the charge can be criminal, which can extend up to $10,000 in fines; jail time; and a court can order that person never own an animal again.

Director Liam Hughes with the state's Animal Welfare Program says his six agents work hard to enforce those court orders, but it's a big state and right now Maine's court systems aren't well connected when it comes to animal welfare charges.

What that means is, an offender could simply move to another county, and the animal control officer there may not know their history, or even have access to it.

"We've had people that our agents will go back and work with over and over again," said Hughes. "We've had cases go on for several years because we've been able to keep in contact with this person because there is a concern, but they may not be violating the law so we want to keep in contact with this person."

Hughes says if there is an offender his agents know about, and know is moving away, they will reach out to the investigators of that state and warn them to keep an eye out, but the court orders issued in Maine only apply here.

The last time Maine's laws on animal cruelty were adjusted was in 2015.

Hughes adds that his investigators always need witnesses; so never assume that enough people have come forward with information in any animal abuse case.

