askNOW: Is there a milk shortage?

BOWDOIN (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Running out to the grocery store in the freezing cold or blizzard is never fun and it's even worse if they don't even have what you need. After the recent cold days and a snow storm you might find the items you need, aren't there!



It's happening in some areas, leading many people to believe there may be a shortage of some products. We heard from one viewer who asked amount milk, specifically.

Amy Cornish of Bowdoin says her family of six drinks a lot of milk, as much as gallon a day to be exact.

It's in the morning it's cereal and milk in your cup and then at night it's milk with your supper and then there's coffee, yeah so it's a gallon a day around here.

She shops at the Hannaford in Topsham and the Gowell's Shop and Save in Litchfield, the two stores closest to her Bowdoin home.

They have none. None! Nobody has anything. There's finally been some signs that there's an Oakhurst problem, but yeah it's been two weeks with no milk!

Cornish says in the last two weeks she's gone back and forth between the two stores. An hour out of her day - to come back empty handed.

It's kind of annoying and not knowing why there's no milk is annoying.

Friday, a spokesperson for Hannaford released the following statement:

Blizzard conditions caused delays in regular product delivery schedule Thursday. It was unsafe for truck drivers to be on the road for much of the day.

On Thursday, there was an emergency milk delivery to Cornish's Hannaford.

Oakhurst says there is no shortage, and production was uninterrupted.

