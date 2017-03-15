askNOW: Are cops allowed to carry guns at Cross Insurance Arena?

QUESTION: "I was told the following but not sure if it true or not -- Cross Insurance Arena does not allow Police Officers, working or not, to wear or carry guns while at the Center. If this is the case if someone /public/ was able to get a firearm through their check point and cause a shooting, god forbid, how are the police supposed to protect the public, and how about liability on the Center and or the County. If this is true why would the Police Chief allow his officers be put in this situation."

ANSWER: Police officers ARE allowed to carry weapons while on duty at events at the CIA.

Have a question? Need clarification? Using the hashtag #askNOW, you're able to ask the NOW team what you want to know, and we'll do our best to get those answers.

Copyright 2017 WCSH