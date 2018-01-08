Bangor Mall area has brands millennials love

The Bangor Mall area has seen store after store close over the last few years. Macy's and K-Mart closed last year and Sears announced it will close its doors later this year.

The recent narrative is that brick-and-mortar stores are dying as online sails skyrocket. However, some physical locations are expanding in the area.

Starbucks, Chipotle, and Chick-fil-A have all sprung up in and around the mall recently. These three places have several things in common. Yes, they are all serve food and drinks, but there's something else.

Millennials love them.

According to Business Insider, a recent survey by ad agency Moosylvania names the three businesses in a list of 100 brands millennials say are their favorites.

Local economist, Brien Walton, says millennials are the biggest buying market segment.

"They want an interactive experience using digital and online shopping," Walton said.

Millennials say Starbucks, Chipotle, and Chick-fil-A are getting it right when it comes to integrating digital platforms such as mobile apps.

"It feels nice to stay out of the line, come in, and just get your food," Nick Gaudet said, while enjoying Chick-fil-A Monday.

Experts say millennials also want to spend money on an "experience."

All three companies have mobile apps that offer coupons and sometimes promotions for free food.

"It kind of gives you an opportunity to gain a little something back for being loyal," Gaudet said.

These are some things businesses will keep in mind as they look to grapple with the changing landscape that technology has created.

