Bangor Sears closing follows trend, shift towards online shopping

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The Bangor Mall is losing another big box store within a 12-month span. Sears is on its way out.

Sears Holding Group, which also owns K-Mart announced the store is one of hundreds of stores set to close nationwide.

It's another blow in a succession of blows for the retail industry and for the Bangor Mall.

"Before the Macy's closed, I would go there more often," said, Grace Pearson, an occasional shopper.

However, some say they avoid the shopping mall altogether.

"There's just nothing there I really need," Alex Tardiff said, "I just go to Walmart."

Business Insider reports that online retailer, Amazon, has a higher market value than most major department stores combined. Continuing to shed light on a trend that increasingly shifts toward online shopping and away from brick-and-mortar stores.

"Malls themselves will have to repurpose. The bottom line is they have to engage millennials," Brien Walton said, "that's the biggest buying market segment."

Walton is the Director of the Center for Family Business at Husson University. He says malls need to engage millennials, bring in big brands that millenials align with, and bring in more niche businesses.

For many it's too early to tell if malls nationwide will be able to bounce back from departure after departure. One thing is certain, they will need to adapt to survive.

