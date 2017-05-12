(NEWS CENTER)-- The kids at Brunswick Junior High School lined the parking lot on Friday to welcome the 'Ridin Steel Bikers Against Bullying'. The dozens of riders and their motorcycles were met with rowdy cheers from the student body. Then, the bikers went inside to have some real talk about bullying. It is a problem that school kids of all ages face these days and something that this club feels is important enough to try to do something about.



The 'Ridin Steel Bikers Against Bullying' do about 2-3 events a year and they all take time off of their jobs to show up and talk to the kids.

© 2017 WCSH-TV