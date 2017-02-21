Boy's birthday wish is that you help others

YARMOUTH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Birthday parties are usually filled with food, but what's different about Jared Conant's 13th birthday party is that all of the food there will be for other people.

Instead of presents, Jared is asking his friends and family to donate to the Yarmouth Community food pantry.

This is the second year Jared has asked for this for his birthday. Last year, his request brought in more than 1,000 pounds of food for those in need.

Jared has Muscular Dystrophy and says there are some things he can't do, but he can find food for hungry Mainers, and doing so makes him happy.

Jared's party and food drive will take place Feb. 25 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m at 116 Main St. in Yarmouth. Those who would like to mail cash donations can make checks payable to "Yarmouth Cares About Neighbors" and mail them to 116 Main St., Yarmouth, Maine 04096 Attn: Jared Conant.

