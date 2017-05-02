Close BrainDrops: Anniversary of a Massive Flood Keith Carson, WCSH 5:39 PM. EDT May 02, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Seven years ago today The Music City was underwater.Over 13 inches of rain in just two days allowed the Cumberland River to overflow its banks and push into downtown Nashville.The damage was extensive, and the death toll was high. © 2017 WCSH-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS School Shocker: Teacher Drags Student (WGBA) NEWS CENTER Video Forecast NEWS CENTER Video Forecast Alleged abuse case highlights law loophole The Nottingham Galley shipwreck of 1710 Skowhegan buses vandalized over weekend 4-year-old found dead in pond in St. Albans Three people injured when car hits motorcycle in Orrington A special dog for a little boy UMaine freezes tuition for sixth year More Stories Ex SC Cop Admits to Using Excessive Force in Man's Death May. 2, 2017, 3:07 p.m. Governor LePage, Lucas St. Clair offer differing… May. 2, 2017, 1:11 p.m. Mainahs buy firewood in the spring, here's why May. 2, 2017, 10:31 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs