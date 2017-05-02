WLBZ
BrainDrops: Anniversary of a Massive Flood

Keith Carson, WCSH 5:39 PM. EDT May 02, 2017

Seven years ago today The Music City was underwater.

Over 13 inches of rain in just two days allowed the Cumberland River to overflow its banks and push into downtown Nashville.

The damage was extensive, and the death toll was high. 

