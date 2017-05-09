Close BrainDrops: Common Science Myths Keith Carson, WLBZ 5:33 PM. EDT May 09, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Turkey makes you tired. Sugar makes kids hyper.Honey is better than syrup.Right?....Well, not so fast. © 2017 WLBZ-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS School Shocker: Teacher Drags Student (WGBA) NEWS CENTER Video Forecast NEWS CENTER Video Forecast Alleged abuse case highlights law loophole The Nottingham Galley shipwreck of 1710 Skowhegan buses vandalized over weekend 4-year-old found dead in pond in St. Albans Three people injured when car hits motorcycle in Orrington A special dog for a little boy UMaine freezes tuition for sixth year More Stories Trump fires FBI director James Comey May. 9, 2017, 5:51 p.m. Governor compares Narcan shots with Allergy Pens May. 9, 2017, 12:02 p.m. Bill Green chases spring from Kittery to Fort Kent May. 9, 2017, 10:30 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs