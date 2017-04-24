WLBZ
BrainDrops: Homework- Watch "Cowspiracy"

BrainDrops: Cowspiracy

Keith Carson, WCSH 10:33 PM. EDT April 24, 2017

I have a homework assignment for you all today; but I promise it's interesting.

 

I want you to watch a documentary on Netflix called "Cowspiracy." It attempts to drive home the idea that livestock is the main culprit behind many of the earth's problems; from global warming to deforestation. 

On Wednesday I will return with my thoughts on the film. What's true and what's a twisting of the facts.

 

