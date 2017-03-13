WLBZ
BrainDrops: How much is THAT plow bill?

Braindrops: Japanese Alps

WCSH 7:47 PM. EDT March 13, 2017

The impending Mid-March snowstorm not your cup of tea? 

Well, it could be a lot worse.

In the Japanese Alps they average about 1,500 inches of snow a year. Yup, 125 feet! 

Despite these crazy snowfall totals, they keep a road plowed and passable to traffic year round, that road is route 6.

How do they get so much snow? It's similar to lake effect snow in the United States with cold Siberian air coming across the Sea of Japan. The big difference is unlike the Great Lakes, the sea never freezes over...so the effect continues all winter long.

