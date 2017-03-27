BrainDrops: The Age You Scientifically Peak At Everything

Fully acknowledging age is relative (I remember thinking 30 was wicked old...sigh), there have been studies done to figure out when people scientifically "peak" at various life skills.

These "skills" include everything from earning power to attractiveness.

Speaking of which, you'll notice "female attractiveness to males" peaks at 23 years old, yet there is no equivalent category for male attractiveness to females.

There's a "numbers" reason for this omission.

Men, aged 20 to 50, all responded with women between 20-24 when asked to identify the most attractive females in a group (Cool at 24, kinda weird at 50, dudes). Women, however, tended to be more of a rolling scale....i.e. a 23-year-old found a 26 year old attractive, but then a 40-year-old woman found a 38-year-old man most attractive. So, the median "most attractive" male age would be not representative of the truth since there was such a wide variety.

One of my favorites: Body satisfaction peaks at 74 years old.

via GIPHY

Carson Out

© 2017 WCSH-TV