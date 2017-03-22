BrainDrops: Time for a New Classroom Map?

Boston Public Schools are changing the way their students see the world...literally.
They are swapping out the 50 plus year schoolroom standard "Mercator Projection" map of the world for a "Gall-Peters Projection."
Why?
Administrators argue the flaws in the Mercator projection; exaggerated land mass size near the poles , continue a Eurocentric point of view. For example Europe appears roughly the same size as South America, despite being about 50% of the size.
Unfortunately the Gall-Peters version has some issues of it's own. The sizes are right, but the shapes are distorted in spots.
Bottom Line: Buy a globe.
Carson Out.
