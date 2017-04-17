WLBZ
BrainDrops: Why Don't We Use Cancer Sniffing Dogs?

BrainDrops: Cancer-sniffing dogs

Keith Carson, WCSH 10:24 PM. EDT April 17, 2017

Dogs that can sniff out cancer in a urine sample or even via your breath. Sounds amazing right?


So why don't we see these dogs when we go to the doctor? 

Well their weakness lies in their desire to please us and to be rewarded...

 

 

